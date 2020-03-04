DLA Piper Lawyer Named Labor & Employment Lawyer of the Year

DLA Piper’s Holly R. Lake named Labor and Employment Lawyer of the Year by Century City Bar Association

March 3, 2020 – The Century City Bar Association has named DLA Piper partner Holly R. Lake its Labor and Employment Lawyer of the Year. She will receive the award at the association’s annual banquet on May 6, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Lake represents both private and public employers in all aspects of employment law and related litigation, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge, and wage-and-hour matters. A 20-year legal industry veteran, she has extensive experience leading legal teams on large-scale class and collective actions, employment-related investigations and compliance audits.

She is also actively involved in the community, including serving as a mentor for South Central Scholars Noonan Scholars, an organization whose mission is to help high-achieving, low-income underrepresented students get into and graduate from top colleges and achieve their full career potential. Lake is on the board of directors of Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

