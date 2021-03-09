DLA Piper LLP (US) announces new firm and practice leadership positions

March 8, 2021 – Powered by LawFuel – DLA Piper LLP (US) is pleased to announce a number of firm and practice leadership changes.

The firm has formed an 11-person Management Team, which will support Frank Ryan, who assumed the role of Americas chair January 1, in the leadership of the firm. This group includes:

Joe Alexander – Vice Chair – Transactions – Alexander will provide high-level, strategic advice and guidance on growing the firm and identifying domestic and global talent and client opportunities. He will also be responsible for developing and executing a coordinated business strategy for the firm’s Corporate, Finance, Private Equity, Real Estate and Tax practices. He is the former global and US co-chair of DLA Piper’s Corporate and Private Equity practices, and former Southeast US managing partner. He joined DLA Piper in 2008 and is based in Miami.

Loren Brown – Vice Chair – Disputes – Brown will provide high-level, strategic advice and guidance on growing the firm and identifying domestic and global talent and client opportunities. He will also be responsible for developing and executing a coordinated business strategy for the firm’s Litigation and Regulatory, Intellectual Property and Technology, Restructuring and Employment practices. He is the former global and US co-chair of DLA Piper’s Litigation and Regulatory practice. He joined DLA Piper in 1996 and is based in New York.

John Gilluly – Managing Partner of the Americas – Gilluly will be responsible for aligning and integrating the firm’s US, Canadian and Latin American operations to drive the firm’s strategic and competitive positioning across the Americas region. He is the former global and US co-chair of DLA Piper’s Corporate practice and former managing partner for Texas. He joined DLA Piper in 1998 and is based in Austin.

Rick Chesley – Co-US Managing Partner – Chesley was named co-US managing partner in 2020. He is the former global co-chair of the firm’s Restructuring practice and co-managing partner of the Chicago office. He is responsible for the day-to-day management of the US firm. He joined the firm in 2011.

Jackie Park – Co-US Managing Partner – Park was named co-US managing partner in 2020. She is the former co-vice chair of the Real Estate practice and co-managing partner of the Los Angeles office. She is responsible for the day-to-day management of the US firm. She joined DLA Piper in 2004.

Ann Ford – Executive Director, Clients and Sectors – Ford will focus on enhancing the firm’s sector approach to client development and services. She is the former global co-chair and US chair of DLA Piper’s Intellectual Property and Technology practice. She joined the firm in 2001 and is based in Washington, DC.

Mark Fowler – Managing Director – Fowler is the global co-chair and US chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property and Technology practice. His primary focus on the Management Team will be the firm’s strategic plan for recruiting talent and building and growing client relationships. He joined the firm in 1994 and is based in Palo Alto.

Sang Kim – Managing Director – Kim is the global co-chair and US chair of the firm’s Tax practice. He will focus on the growth, strategy and business development between the firm’s US and Asia operations. He joined the firm in 2003 and is based in Palo Alto and San Francisco.

Kathleen Ruhland – Managing Director – Ruhland is the global co-chair and US chair of the firm’s Corporate practice. Her primary focus on the Management Team will be the firm’s strategic plan for recruiting talent and building and growing client relationships. She joined the firm in 2012.

Elisha King – General Counsel – King has served as the firm’s general counsel since 2018. She will continue to lead the firm’s team of in-house lawyers and work closely with all members of the Management Team on legal, ethical and governance issues. She joined the firm in 1997 and is based in Washington, DC.

Bob Bratt – Chief Operating Officer – Bratt has led the firm’s business operations since 2010, heading a team of business professionals dedicated to innovation and efficiency that is among the best in the industry. He is based in Northern Virginia.

Other new leadership changes include:

James Brogan, who previously served as co-chair of the Litigation and Regulatory practice alongside Brown, will now serve as the global co-chair and sole US chair. He joined the firm in 1998 and is based in Philadelphia.

Mark Fowler will serve as global co-chair and US chair of the Intellectual Property and Technology practice, replacing Ann Ford. Gina Durham will serve as vice chair of the practice. Durham joined the firm in 1999 and is also chair of the Trademark, Copyright and Media practice. She is based in Silicon Valley.

Joseph Silver will become chair of the firm’s Private Equity practice, replacing Alexander. He is also managing partner of the Atlanta office. He joined DLA Piper in 2006.

Andrew Gilbert will become vice chair of the Corporate practice focusing on publicly traded, PE-backed and Emerging Growth and Venture Capital clients. He also serves as global co-chair of the firm’s Life Sciences sector. He joined the firm in 2010.

“I’m a strong believer in the power and importance of the team, and I’m pleased that this talented and diverse group has chosen to join me in the leadership of the firm,” said Ryan. “Each of them has demonstrated a strong commitment to DLA Piper, developed a notable reputation in the marketplace, provided exemplary service to clients and has a solid record of mentoring others. I look very forward to working with them to the benefit of the firm, our clients, our people and our communities.”

