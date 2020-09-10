DLA Piper ranked among best law firms for women by Working Mother for ninth year

September 8, 2020 – DLA Piper is pleased to announce that it has once again been named one of the best law firms for women by Working Mother.

For the ninth year, DLA Piper was recognized for its success in hiring, retaining and promoting women; its commitment to providing flexible work arrangements; and its initiatives that enhance the advancement of women in law.

“It is an honor to once again be included on Working Mother’s list of the top firms for women,” said Kathleen Ruhland, chair of DLA Piper’s Leadership Alliance for Women (LAW). “Enabling the advancement of our women lawyers through opportunities for leadership, as well as creating a culture of diversity and inclusion, empowers our women lawyers to succeed in both their professional goals and personal goals. Many women lawyers have leadership roles within the firm’s organization and also lead significant client matters for some of our largest clients.”

LAW is focused on advancing women lawyers through internal networking, developing leadership skills and creating business development opportunities.

“We believe that initiatives and programs like LAW that provide resources to women lawyers to help them navigate challenges, take on leadership roles and flourish in a large law firm environment are vital to the ongoing success of the legal industry as a whole,” said Jackie Park, co-US managing partner of DLA Piper. “We are continually looking for ways to make our firm culture more inclusive, as this translates to improved service for clients and a better working environment for every member of our team.”

The firm will accept the award during the upcoming Best Law Firms for Women virtual event on September 22, at which Jackie Park will speak on a panel featuring several women law firm leaders who will share their “significant, interesting and unique” stories.

