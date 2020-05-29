DLA Piper Welcomes Jeffrey Selman to its Northern California Corporate Practice

May 29, 2020 – Powered by LawFuel – DLA Piper announced today that Jeffrey Selman has joined the firm’s Corporate practice as a partner in Northern California, based in the Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices.

Selman represents emerging and middle-market public and private technology and life sciences companies and investors on their formation, equity and debt financing, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, restructurings, board and management issues, and general corporate and commercial transactional matters. He has particular experience advising on the creation and funding of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), as well as advising on the use of SPACs as a means of taking companies public.

He has represented companies in a wide range of industries, including software, social networking, mobile device applications, interactive gaming and entertainment, media, semiconductor, network equipment, biotech, medical devices, geothermal, solar, battery, energy storage, metals and emerging automotive technology.

“Jeff has been involved in a wide variety of sophisticated corporate transactions, including being a leading advisor on the organization and financing of SPACs,” said John J. Gilluly III, global and US co-chair of DLA Piper’s Corporate practice.

“Jeff’s experience representing companies in the life sciences and technology sectors has given him a deep understanding of the complexities of clients’ businesses,” said Victoria Lee, regional managing partner of the firm’s Northern California offices and global co-chair of the Technology sector. “As we continue to expand our presence in Northern California, his knowledge and skillset will be an important addition to the Corporate team here and across our global platform.”

Selman received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and his A.B. from Stanford University.