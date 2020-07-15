DotCom’s MEGA Appoints Auckland Lawyer As Compliance Boss

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 13, 2020 /LawFuel – Powering Lawyers — MEGA has appointed David McLaughlin as Compliance Manager responsible for ensuring that the cloud storage and back-up service continues to operate with the highest levels of compliance with regulatory requirements.

David is an Auckland-based commercial lawyer who has specialised in entertainment, IT and digital media law within New Zealand and internationally. A barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand, David began his career at one of New Zealand’s top national law firms and subsequently held senior positions in other leading law firms before establishing his own practice in 2006.

David will lead MEGA’s ongoing compliance efforts, with a focus on ensuring MEGA continues to remain an international industry leader in all compliance aspects of its operations.

Stephen Hall, Executive Chairman of MEGA, says, “David’s appointment is integral to our growth strategy, ensuring that our Terms of Service are applied consistently and fairly for all users while keeping pace with demand for our services. In a world where users are more aware of their rights to data privacy, the end-to-end user-controlled encryption provided by MEGA is being recognised as meeting the secure data storage and sharing needs of individuals and businesses at scale.”

MEGA has over 180 million registered users and is adding new education, professional and business users, including those attracted to its end-to-end encrypted chat which provides secure communications for important business activity.

MEGA strictly enforces its Terms of Service and implements a Takedown Guidance process for users who upload and share copyright infringing material or breach any other legal requirements. MEGA also periodically publishes a transparency report.

About MEGA

MEGA’s end-to-end encrypted cloud storage and chat service has stored more than 78 billion files uploaded by more than 180 million registered users in 250 countries / territories.

MEGA is accessible in multiple languages from desktop (Windows, macOS and Linux) and Android / iOS mobile apps.

User files are stored in secure facilities in Europe or in countries (such as New Zealand) that the European Commission has determined to have an adequate level of protection under Article 45 of the GDPR, depending on where the user is based. No user files are stored in, or made available from, the United States of America.

MEGA The Privacy Company was architected around the simple fact that cryptography, for it to be accepted and used, must not interfere with usability. MEGA is accessible without prior software installs and remains the only cloud storage provider with browser-based high-performance end-to-end encryption. Today, millions of business and personal users rely on MEGA to securely and reliably store and serve petabytes of data. We believe that this success is the result of MEGA’s low barrier to entry to a more secure cloud.