DougHive – Who Is The Lawyer Who Would Be The First Male “Second Lady” to Veep Kamala Harris?

The anointment of Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential nominee for presidential candidate Joe Biden sees her husband, a partner at DLA Piper, as the potential, first ever male ‘Second Lady’ at the White House.

Douglas Emhoff, 55 has a quarter century legal experience, working as partner at the Century City office of DLA Piper, where his bio describes him as one of California’s principal ‘go to’ lawyers, handling entertainment law matters, including litigation, intellectual property and commercial transactions. He’s also licensed to practice in Washington DC.

Emhoff has been previously married with two children. He met Harris after a blind date in 2013 and they were married the year later.

In her 2019 book, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, Harris revealed that the couple’s first text messages took place while Emhoff was at a Lakers game.

In 2019, the Washington Post reported that Harris and Emhoff’s 2018 tax returns indicated a joint income of $1,884,319. Of that figure, only $157,352 of it made up Harris’ Senate salary, and another $320,125 came from her book. About $1.4 million came from Emhoff’s legal earnings with the Post reporting that the lawyer’s income has been upwards of $1 million since the two started filing joint returns in 2014.

An active Twitter user, Emhoff describes himself as “dad, (Harris) hubby, lawyer, wannabe golfer, advocate for justice and equality.”

He even has his own hashtag: #DougHive.

That may change come the election. Perhaps #MaleFirstLady?