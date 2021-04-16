Duncan Cotterill Expands to Queenstown & Secures Major Property Client

Duncan Cotterill has opened a Queenstown office with the acquisition of Mackersy Legal, from the beginning of April.

Mackersy Legal specialises in property syndication work and has managed property syndication company Mackersy Property, operated by Ron Mackersy (pictured) which has accumulated commercial property assets throughout New Zealand worth around $2 billion via at least 80 property syndicates.

Ron Mackersy founded the then-named Mitchell Mackersy law as well as developing the property syndication operation that he is now listed as consultant for.

The property work associated with a major property investor of that magnitude will have doubtless been a major drawcard for Duncan Cotterill, given the pandemic’s effect on the overall Queenstown economy.

the acquisition sees the fifth office for the law firm, joining offices in Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington and Auckland.

Duncan Cotterill partner Richard Smith is to move to Queenstown to operate from the new office. The firm partner numbers are now 42. The Mackersy Legal acquisition sees Louise McNaughton and Alastair Holland join Duncan Cotterill as partners.