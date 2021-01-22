Employment Litigation Partner Joins Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in LA

(January 22, 2021, Los Angeles, CA) — Powered by LawFuel – Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP (KDV), a leading national law firm, today announced that Allyson K. Thompson has joined the firm as an employment litigation partner in its Los Angeles office. She provides advice and counsel to companies in how they manage their workplaces and workforces and defends companies when they are the target of litigation. Ms. Thompson is also an experienced trial attorney.

Prior to joining KDV, Thompson was a partner in the Irvine office of Kring & Chung, LLP.

Thompson focuses her practice on all aspects of employment litigation including Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), Title VII claims including race, national origin, age, gender, sex discrimination, sexual harassment, hostile work environment and retaliation, wrongful termination, Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) class actions, whistleblower actions, and class action/Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) defense. She handles administrative claims before state and federal agencies, including Cal/OSHA, the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) and the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC).

In addition to litigation, Thompson also provides all aspects of advice and counsel to employers regarding multi-state employee handbooks, policies and procedures, leave laws including the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), on-boarding including employee classification analysis and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues.

“Allyson is a proven litigator with a keen understanding of plaintiff’s employment strategy so that she can better advise her employer clients,” said Barry Brodsky, co-managing partner of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in Los Angeles. “She is also a superb advisor. During the COVID pandemic, Allyson has provided critical support to clients related to all the routine and emerging issues that have arisen in the workplace as a result of the pandemic — from remote work to vaccination issues.”

“KDV’s platform and its nationally recognized insurance and labor and employment practices offers a great opportunity for me to build my employer defense work and insurance carrier relationships,” said Thompson. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of KDV’s labor and employment practice in the Los Angeles area and nationally.”



Thompson earned her J.D. from Lincoln Law School and her B.A. from the University of Hawaii. She frequently lectures before California business organizations and private business and associations regarding employment litigation issues, labor laws and management issues. She is a member of the Orange County Women Lawyers Association and served as the Association’s President in 2016.

About Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is a leading national law firm serving the insurance and business communities in a number of key practice areas. Its seasoned litigators and legal practitioners place clients first, think like business people, and provide viable and innovative solutions that offer clients the best resolution possible. Headquartered in Woodbury, New York (Long Island), KDV serves its global clientele with additional offices in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sonoma, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Chicago. For more information on KDV, its practice areas, offices or attorneys go to http://www.kdvlaw.com.