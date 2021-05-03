Environmental Lawyer Maureen Gorsen Joins Sidley in Los Angeles

Century City – Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Maureen Gorsen has joined the firm in Los Angeles as a partner in its Environmental practice. She joins Sidley from Alston & Bird, where she was a partner in the firm’s Environment, Land Use & Natural Resources practice.

Ms. Gorsen has extensive experience defending clients in a wide array of federal and state environmental enforcement actions involving air quality, waste and stormwater, chemical regulation, California’s AB 32 and Proposition 65, product liability, food packaging, and tax and business regulations. She also devotes a significant portion of her practice to regulatory issues, advising clients on environmental, tax, financial, supply chain, and consumer products regulatory matters. Ms. Gorsen also works with clients to develop policies to minimize product liability risk and meet conflict minerals, anti-slavery and human trafficking and sustainability requirements.

Previously, Ms. Gorsen spent more than ten years in three pivotal state government roles: Director of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, General Counsel of the California Environmental Protection Agency, and General Counsel of the California Natural Resources Agency. These roles provided Ms. Gorsen tremendous breadth in terms of her knowledge of and experience in virtually all aspects of environmental law.

“Maureen’s knowledge of environmental laws is second to none and she will strengthen our offerings in California’s complex state environmental regulatory regime,” said Dan Clivner, managing partner of the greater Los Angeles offices and co-leader of the firm’s global M&A and Private Equity practice. “Our firm’s strong reputation continues to attract top talent like Maureen, and we look forward to tapping into her wealth of experience.”

“Maureen is a fantastic addition to our already deep environmental bench,” added Neal Sullivan, leader of the firm’s global Regulatory and Enforcement practice. “With Maureen, our environmental practice boasts an industry leading number of former government officials that are recognized for handling the most complicated matters arising under environmental laws.”

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries.