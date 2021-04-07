Eversheds Attracts Elite IP Partner To Expand West Coast Presence

(APRIL 6, 2021) SAN DIEGO –Powered by LawFuel – Eversheds Sutherland is pleased to announce that Jeffrey W. Guise has joined the Intellectual Property (IP) Practice Group as a partner, resident in the San Diego office, further strengthening the firm’s IP Biotechnology and Life sciences team in both the patent prosecution and patent litigation areas.

Mr. Guise brings nearly 30 years of extensive experience to the firm, and while resident on the West Coast, serves a client base that is multinational, including clients based in Europe and throughout the US. Previously, Mr. Guise practiced for 17 years at Wilson Sonsini.

Mr. Guise joins the firm’s growing IP team in San Diego, as well as a growing global IP team with more than 150 dedicated IP lawyers spread across Africa, Asia, Europe, Russia, the UAE and the US. His arrival signals another significant milestone in Eversheds Sutherland’s strategic plan to have an unparalleled global IP practice.

“We are thrilled Jeff has joined the firm, further strengthening our presence on the West Coast and our capabilities in the life sciences sector,” said Mark D. Wasserman, Co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland. “His extensive patent and patent litigation experience, especially within biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical technologies, will be extremely valuable to our clients around the world.”

Mr. Guise, a Ph.D. with a degree in molecular biology and immunology, helps start-up and middle-market pharmaceutical, biotech and medical technology companies build, enforce, and monetize their patent portfolios. He also provides IP consulting and litigation services. Global IP strategies he constructs with clients include areas such as patent portfolios, patent opinions, patent licensing, patent litigation, patent office contested proceedings, and corporate work including finance, M&A and joint venture matters.

Specific global industries include biotechnology, pharmaceutical, immunology, medical diagnostics, genetic engineering, agricultural biotechnology and genomics.

“The life sciences sector continues to produce some of the world’s most interesting and valuable intellectual property,” said Pete G. Pappas, Co-Head of Global Intellectual Property. “Jeff is an elite patent attorney and bringing him on board adds deep biotech capability to the IP legal services we offer to our clients on a global scale in the life sciences sector. He is a fantastic addition and strengthens our growing global IP team.”

“Adding Jeff to our team, with his recognized top tier experience as a “go-to” life sciences attorney for patent prosecution, diligence and litigation, is a significant win for our increasingly diversified intellectual property offerings available in San Diego,” said Jose L. Patiño, IP Partner and Partner-in-charge of the San Diego office. “We welcome him and look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Guise is the 11th IP focused lawyer to join the San Diego office and is the latest step in Eversheds Sutherland’s strategic plan to globally expand the IP Practice Group.

“My IP and corporate work has grown exponentially the past few years, particularly biotech, patent-heavy companies needing global help, especially in the US and Europe,” said Mr. Guise. “Eversheds Sutherland’s global footprint and integrated IP team affords me the opportunity to better serve my clients where, when, and how they need it. I’m happy to be on board!”

About the Intellectual Property Practice Group

Eversheds Sutherland’s Intellectual Property Practice Group represents clients in all areas of IP, including enforcement, litigation and other contested proceedings, trademark and patent prosecution, and transaction due diligence, negotiation and drafting. The IP litigation team has tried cases in US and overseas courts, arbitration and mediation inside and outside the US, and administrative proceedings before the US International Trade Commission (ITC), the USPTO and international patent offices. Eversheds Sutherland IP lawyers have won important rulings both affirming and reversing lower court decisions in state and federal appellate courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.