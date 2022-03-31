Eversheds Sutherland Opens San Francisco Office

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 – Global law firm Eversheds Sutherland announces today the opening of a San Francisco office, expanding its US presence to one of the top business, technology and legal markets in the country while creating new opportunities to strengthen its capabilities and worldwide footprint.

Baird Fogel, a highly regarded and experienced transactional attorney, has joined the firm from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius as Partner in Charge for the new San Francisco office. Data privacy Partner Brandi Taylor, who is Eversheds Sutherland’s West Coast Technology Lead andcounsels companies in product development, is relocating to San Francisco as well, further bolstering the firm’s Bay Area technology practice. Mr. Fogel and Ms. Taylor will expand the firm’s Bay Area corporate and data privacy capabilities, including M&A, contract negotiations, stock sales, advising on product development for gaming and emerging technologies, including blockchain and Web 3.0, AI, and virtual and augmented reality.

“I’ve always been impressed with Eversheds Sutherland’s strength in the Bay Area. That they already work with most of the big tech companies – even without a physical location here – truly speaks volumes to the firm’s global reach and outstanding skillsets,” said Mr. Fogel. “I’m also thrilled to have the opportunity to launch the new office alongside Brandi Taylor, who has established an exceptional practice advising tech companies on complex data privacy compliance issues. As one of the world’s leading international gateway cities, San Francisco will serve as a bridge connecting our colleagues, practices and clients around the world.”

The Eversheds Sutherland San Francisco office will benefit from the global support of Eversheds Sutherland international partners, namely, M&A Partner Antony Walsh, Technology Partner and International AI Practice and Technology Sector Head Charlotte Walker-Osborn, both from the UK, and Partner and Global TMT Sector Head Nasser Ali Khasawneh from the firm’s Middle East practice, all of whom have significant client relationships in Northern California.



San Francisco – a natural expansion for Eversheds Sutherland

Following the firm’s US growth moves in Chicago and San Diego in 2019, establishing a San Francisco presence aligns with its focus to expand its US footprint to further support the business needs of a continually expanding international client base.

“San Francisco is the natural evolution of our continued strategic growth, and Baird Fogel is an exceptional lawyer whose deep transactional roots in the Bay Area provide an excellent foundation for growth in the market,” said Mark D. Wasserman, Co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland. “The city is a hub for many industries, including tech, life sciences, financial services, digital media and renewable energy. Our new office will allow us to add support for many of our existing US and international clients and introduce the firm’s global capabilities to additional clients in the region.”

About the Lawyers

Baird Fogel’s corporate practice focuses on counseling clients on mergers and acquisitions, interest and stock sales, supply agreements, contract negotiations, international project finance, project development, project construction, commercial law and settlements, compliance, corporate governance and other general corporate matters.

Mr. Fogel also does extensive work in the global renewable energy industry. He frequently handles matters involving energy storage, micro grids, transmission, net metering, solar, wind, manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, construction, residential, commercial, small- and large-scale utility, government relations, and investment and finance.

“I am thrilled to welcome Baird to the firm’s Corporate Practice,” said Robert J. Pile, Co-Head of Global Corporate. “The cross-section of Baird’s corporate and renewable energy work brings a dynamic element to the team which complements our existing practices while providing an entryway into service areas and geographies that will be of great benefit to our clients.”

Mr. Fogel leverages his extensive corporate experience on behalf of various clients in the sports industry as well. He regularly advises individual athletes and professional sports franchises (the NFL and NBA included) on various regulatory matters related to the construction of arenas and stadiums, corporate transactional matters related to the operation and sale of professional franchises, sponsorship, NIL, NFTs, sports betting and investment – as well as energy matters related to stadium energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

Brandi Taylor is a partner in Eversheds Sutherland’s Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Group and is currently based in the firm’s San Diego office, with plans to relocate to San Francisco in 2022. Ms. Taylor counsels technology companies in product development focusing on data privacy compliance. She focuses on gaming and emerging technologies, including blockchain and Web 3.0, AI, and virtual and augmented reality. She also assists companies in preparing and implementing multi-jurisdictional privacy compliance programs, focusing on guiding businesses in their compliance efforts with emerging comprehensive state privacy laws.

About Eversheds Sutherland

As a global top 10 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal services to a global client base ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to the largest multinationals, acting for 79 of the Fortune 100, 65 of the FTSE 100 and 134 of the Fortune 200.

With more than 3,000 lawyers, Eversheds Sutherland operates in more than 70 offices in over 30 jurisdictions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. In addition, a network of more than 200 related law firms, including formalized alliances in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, provide support around the globe.

Eversheds Sutherland provides the full range of legal services, including corporate and M&A; dispute resolution and litigation; energy and infrastructure; finance; human capital and labor law; intellectual property; real estate and construction; and tax.

Eversheds Sutherland comprises two separate legal entities: Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP (headquartered in the UK) and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP (headquartered in the US), and their respective controlled, managed, affiliated and member firms. For more information, visit www.eversheds-sutherland.com.

