Eversheds Sutherland Strengthens International Tax Practice with Accomplished Partner Jonathan Sambur

April 12, 2021 – WASHINGTON—Eversheds Sutherland is pleased to announce that Jonathan A. Sambur has joined the Tax Practice Group as a partner, expanding the firm’s tax practice with a focus on advising global financial institutions. Prior to joining Eversheds Sutherland, Mr. Sambur served as a partner in Mayer Brown’s tax transaction practice.

Based in the firm’s Washington DC office, Mr. Sambur helps financial institutions, investment funds and multinational companies achieve success in their cross-border activities by providing comprehensive US tax and regulatory advice. He regularly counsels clients with respect to US information reporting and withholding tax obligations, US federal tax issues affecting foreign businesses and individuals operating in the United States, as well as, US federal tax issues affecting US businesses operating outside the United States.

“I am excited to welcome Jon to Eversheds Sutherland’s Tax Practice Group,” said Mark D. Wasserman, Co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland. “Jon has exceptional experience practicing international and federal tax law. His arrival will provide our clients with expanded service offerings, deepen our ability to support global financial services companies on international tax matters, and continue the expansion of our tier-one tax practice.”

Exceeding 150 tax practitioners in more than 20 countries, the firm’s international tax team is devoted to the increasingly complicated field of international tax. Mr. Sambur’s arrival to the US-based team signals another step in the firm’s efforts to provide clients with the most comprehensive international tax guidance on a global scale.

“Jon is a perfect fit with Eversheds Sutherland and our global client base,” said Jeffrey A. Friedman, Partner and Head of Eversheds Sutherland’s Tax Practice Group. “With his focus on multinational financial service clients, Jon’s addition to the firm will help strengthen our tax practice and service offerings to global banks, insurance companies and corporations working through complex multi-jurisdictional tax transactions, audits and controversy.”

Prior to joining private practice, Mr. Sambur began his career serving as an attorney at the IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel (International). During his time with the IRS, Mr. Sambur was the principal author of several Treasury regulations and other international tax guidance, and managed a diverse caseload involving international, corporate and partnership tax issues.

Mr. Sambur is the third lateral partner added to Eversheds Sutherland’s Tax Practice Group in the last six months, following the recent additions of SALT-focused Partners Breen Schiller and Nikki Dobay. This continued growth underscores the firm’s goal to provide clients with the most skilled and talented practitioners across the tax field.

