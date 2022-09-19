Expanding Employment Law Firm Opens Hawkes Bay Office

Auckland-based employment law boutique Edwards Law has continued its expansion with the opening of an office in Hawkes Bay.

Founded by former barrister Blair Edwards, the firm was established in 2008 and has offices in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty along with its new Hawkes Bay office where former Canterbury lawyer Grace Moore will work.

“Because we’re not juggling other areas of law as well, we can go deep into our field. Employment law is a lot about helping people solve problems, and so experience is crucial,” Blair Edwards said in a statement.

“Dealing with similar issues on a daily basis is a huge advantage. Our team is also sensitive to the stress that employment matters can bring, so we work with our clients in a supportive and pragmatic manner.”

Grace joined Edwards Law to work as an employment lawyer in the Hawkes Bay office.

She has a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts in Classics and Philosophy from the University of Canterbury. She was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor in 2017 and went on to work for two law firms in Christchurch.

After moving from Canterbury, she enjoys the warm climate, beautiful landscape, and relaxed lifestyle. “The Hawkes Bay is both a wonderful place to live and work, and I’m enjoying meeting new clients from across the region”.