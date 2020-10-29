Federal and State Prosecutors Will Conduct Virtual Press Conference to Discuss Helping Domestic Violence Victims During Pandemic

WHAT: California law enforcement leaders and the national nonprofit Childhelp will hold a virtual press conference to discuss how they are working together to combat the rise in domestic violence during COVID-19.

WHEN: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29, at 2:30 p.m. PDT

WHO: U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna in Los Angeles, Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten, U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott in Sacramento, U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer in San Diego, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, and Childhelp Chief Communications Officer Daphne Young.

WHERE: This press conference will be held virtually on Zoom. Those interested in attending must send an email to receive an invitation to the event. If you would like to receive a Zoom invitation, please send an email to Lauren Horwood, Public Information Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California – Lauren.Horwood@usdoj.gov – and be sure to include an email where you would like the Zoom invitation to be sent.

NOTE: The prepared comments will be fairly short – no more than 15 minutes. We have found that Zoom conferences work best on a computer, as opposed to mobile devices. Members of the media will have the ability to ask questions using the Chat feature in Zoom. All questions must pertain to the topic of domestic violence. Media attendees may record the press conference in Zoom.

Los Angeles contact is Tracy Webb, the Director of Community & Law Enforcement Outreach, (213) 393-7751 or tracy.webb@usdoj.gov.