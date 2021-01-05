Fish & Richardson Elevates Its Most Diverse Principal Class Ever

Boston, MA, Jan. 5, 2021 – Fish & Richardson has elevated 14 attorneys to principals at the firm, effective January 1, 2021. The new principals in the firm’s Litigation Group are Matthew Colvin (Dallas); Kelly Allenspach Del Dotto (Delaware); Nitika Gupta Fiorella (Delaware); Conrad A. Gosen (Twin Cities); Andrew G. Pearson (Boston); Katherine Reardon (New York); and Nicole Williams (San Diego). The new principals in the IP Group are Dr. Moritz Ammelburg (Munich); Kenneth Darby (Austin); Dr. Hyun Jin In (D.C.); Grace Kim (Twin Cities); Dr. Bernhard Lorenz (Munich); Nancy Ly (San Diego); and Dr. Yao Wang (D.C.).

Fish is committed to hiring, retaining, and advancing the most talented technical, scientific, and legal minds in the country, and this is the firm’s most diverse class of elevated principals to date. Of the 14 attorneys elevated to principal, nine are women or people of color, highlighting the firm’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The diverse group represents clients across a range of industries and brings deep expertise in litigation, patent prosecution, post-grant proceedings and copyright and trademark counseling to their new roles. Nearly all of the elevated attorneys have STEM backgrounds with undergraduate, graduate and Ph.D. degrees in biochemistry, biomedical engineering, biology, bioengineering, chemical engineering, computer science, electrical engineering, imaging physics, interdisciplinary engineering, materials science and engineering, and mechanical engineering reflected across the group.

“These elevations are the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to the firm and its clients. Each of these attorneys have excelled in their careers and this roster of talent underscores that the future of Fish is in great hands,” said John Adkisson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Moritz Ammelburg focuses on patent prosecution in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical areas based on his deep understanding of the architecture and function of small compounds as well as macromolecules. He received his B.S. in biochemistry from Technical University of Munich; his M.S. in biochemistry from Technical University of Munich; and his Ph.D., magna cum laude, in biochemistry from the University of Tubingen.

Matthew Colvin represents clients in complex intellectual property litigation, as well as commercial litigation and Hatch-Waxman matters. He received his B.S. in engineering mechanics from the United States Air Force Academy and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Kenneth W. Darby focuses his practice on post-grant proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, where he has successfully represented both patent owners and petitioners. He received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and his J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Kelly Allenspach Del Dotto focuses on complex patent litigation, with an emphasis on life sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical litigation, including Hatch-Waxman litigation. She received both her B.S. and B.A. degrees, summa cum laude, in biology and English from Norwich University and her J.D. from Pennsylvania State University, Dickinson School of Law.

Nitika Gupta Fiorella focuses on complex patent litigation, spanning a wide range of technologies. She has worked on cases involving pharmaceuticals (including Hatch-Waxman litigation), oil and gas technology, software, medical devices, and polymer chemistry. She received both her B.A. in political science and her B.S.C.E. in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and her J.D. from New York University School of Law.

Conrad A. Gosen focuses on IP litigation and has extensive experience in district court litigation, IPRs, Section 337 investigations before the U.S. International Trade Commission, and appeals to the Federal Circuit. He received his B.S.E. in materials science and engineering from Case Western Reserve University and his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law.

Dr. Hyun Jin In focuses on patent prosecution and litigation, as well as post-grant work, in a wide range of technology areas, including mechanical and electrical devices, batteries, software, and medical devices. He received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley; his S.M. in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Grace Kim focuses her practice on patent prosecution, client counseling, strategic portfolio development, clearance investigations, patentability analysis, and due diligence investigations. She received her B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota; her M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota; and her J.D., cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law.

Dr. Bernhard Lorenz focuses on patent prosecution and patent litigation. He received a diploma in computer science from the University of Munich, Institute for Informatics, and his Ph.D., magna cum laude, in computer science from the University of Munich, Institute for Informatics.

Nancy Ly manages global brand strategies for diverse clients ranging from startups to multinational corporations, spanning a wide range of industries. She has particular experience in trade dress disputes and serves as a member of INTA’s non-traditional marks committee. She received her B.A. in political science from the University of California, Irvine, and her J.D. from the University of St. Thomas.

Andrew G. Pearson specializes in patent, trade secret, and copyright litigation matters in both district courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission. He received his B.S., with highest honors, in electrical engineering, computer engineering from the University of Virginia and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Katherine Reardon focuses on patent, copyright, and trademark litigation in federal district courts and in Section 337 proceedings before the U.S. International Trade Commission. She received her B.S. in interdisciplinary engineering and management from Clarkson University and her J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, Justinian Honor Society, from Syracuse University College of Law.

Nicole Williams focuses her litigation practice on various technologies, with a particular emphasis on life sciences, including DNA sequencing, pharmaceutical compounds and biologics, microfluidics, and medical devices. She received her B.S. in bioengineering with an emphasis in cellular and tissue engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and her J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law.

Dr. Yao Wang focuses on post-grant proceedings, patent prosecution, client counseling, and portfolio development. He received his B.S. in electrical engineering from Nanjing University; his M.S. in imaging physics from the University of Toronto, his M.S. in computer science and engineering from the University of Michigan, his Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the University of Michigan, and his J.D. from George Washington University Law School.

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world’s most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives.

For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.