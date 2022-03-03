Foley Announces Partnership with No One Left Behind, Supporting Evacuation of Afghan Allies

Foley & Lardner LLP is proud to announce its partnership with No One Left Behind to support the evacuation of Afghan allies and their families following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

No One Left Behind is the leading nationwide non-profit committed to ensuring that America keeps its promise to Afghans and Iraqis eligible for Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) programs. The organization’s mission includes advocating for the SIV programs as well as evacuating and resettling SIV recipients and their families. In collaboration with its Board of Advisors, No One Left Behind works to advocate for allies with the U.S. government and Congress, provides subject matter expertise to the media, and partners with large organizations in the private and non-profit sectors to enable opportunities for these new Americans.

Together as partners, Foley is committed to advancing No One Left Behind’s mission to resettle every Afghan and Iraqi interpreter in the United States. With the support of 139 Foley attorneys across 19 of the firm’s offices, Foley is providing legal services in various areas to support this effort. Those services include filing humanitarian parole applications to help bring Afghan allies and their families to the United States, reviewing service contracts for emergency evacuation flights from Afghanistan and housing of Afghan allies following their arrival in the United States, and advising on matters such as fundraising, tax, and other non-profit governance issues.

Since entering its partnership with No One Left Behind in September 2021, 440 Afghan allies and their family members have been referred to Foley for legal assistance. To date, there are 352 humanitarian parole applications in progress. Foley attorneys have filed applications with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for dozens of families fleeing the Taliban, with many more in process. Those numbers continue to grow week by week.

“Six months after the Taliban captured Afghanistan, No One Left Behind is still making a critical difference for America’s Afghan allies,” said Foley partner and Afghan Ally project team leader Christopher Swift. “Our attorneys are proud to support this organization and even prouder to help our Afghan friends find the safety and liberty that they deserve.”

“More than 60,000 Afghan Special Immigration Visa applicants remain at risk in Afghanistan, waiting for their SIV or humanitarian parole applications to be approved so they may evacuate to safety in the United States,” said Philip Caruso, chair of the board of directors for No One Left Behind. “With so many in need, it’s critical to have partners like Foley donating time to bring our allies to America.”

Foley is committed to providing meaningful pro bono opportunities for its attorneys and quality legal services to those who most need our help. The firm’s commitment to conscience and community – established by its founding partners and still a core value to this day – includes providing quality pro bono legal services that ensure every person and organization has access to the justice system regardless of financial means.

