Foley & Lardner Appoint Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

June 1, 2021 – Foley & Lardner LLP is pleased to announce that Koree Khongphand-Buckman has joined the firm as its new Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, effective today. In this role, Khongphand-Buckman will be responsible for leading Foley’s business development, marketing, client service and branding efforts across all practices, industries, sectors and offices to help the firm achieve its strategic objectives. She will be based in Foley’s Denver office.
Khongphand-Buckman brings 20 years of professional services marketing experience crafting and implementing growth strategies for new and existing clients. She previously served as Head of Marketing and Business Development for the Americas at a Top 10 global law firm where she developed many innovative initiatives and programs to enhance business performance, improve client engagement and increase revenue growth.
“We are thrilled to welcome Koree to Foley. She is a highly effective leader and a dynamic addition to our executive team,” says Jay O. Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Foley & Lardner. “Koree brings with her a wealth of in-depth experience and knowledge of the legal profession. She will play a major role in developing and implementing key strategic initiatives to enhance our client engagement, improve our brand and lead our firm into the future.”
“I’m excited to join Foley & Lardner and be a part of the firm’s collaborative culture,” says Khongphand-Buckman. “I look forward to advancing the firm’s marketing and business development efforts and helping the firm continue to build on its strong foundation and commitment to exceptional client service and innovation.”
Khongphand-Buckman earned both a B.S. and M.A. in Mass Communications from the University of South Dakota.
