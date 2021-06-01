For Covington & Burling Corporate Attorney Joins Hughes Hubbard in New York

New York, New York, June 1, 2021 – LawFuel- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is pleased to announce that Scott Naturman has joined the firm as Corporate partner in the firm’s New York office.

Naturman represents public and private companies and private equity firms in mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, corporate and other formations, joint ventures, strategic investments, reorganizations, corporate governance matters, commercial contracts, representation and warranty insurance policies, engagement letters and confidentiality agreements. He often serves as lead lawyer and also has acted as outside general counsel for a pharmaceutical start-up and legal lead for numerous restructuring projects for a multinational corporation.

“Scott is a top-notch corporate lawyer who has worked on a wide array of deals – with vast experience involving everything from irrigation companies to AI in healthcare,” said Ted Mayer, chair of Hughes Hubbard. “We look forward to working with him.”

“In our work assisting some of largest domestic and multinational companies, as well as start-up ventures, Scott’s background and knowledge will help us continue to provide the highest quality legal services throughout the transaction process,” said Chuck Samuelson, co-chair of the Corporate group.

Naturman has advised clients in several industries including life sciences, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, energy, education, communications, entertainment and consumer products.

“I’m excited to join Hughes Hubbard,” Naturman said. “I was impressed by the firm’s singular focus on results and innovative client solutions. I look forward to working with my colleagues in New York and on the Corporate team, which has a well-earned reputation for being accessible, anticipating client needs and completing deals efficiently.”

Naturman joins from Covington & Burling. He earned his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, magna cum laude, and received his B.A. from Duke University, magna cum laude.

