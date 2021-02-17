Former Apple Privacy Lawyer Joins Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown announced today that privacy lawyer Vivek Mohan has joined the firm as a partner in the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice in Northern California. Mr. Mohan joins from Apple Inc., where he served as a senior attorney on the company’s global privacy law & policy team and as head of information security law.

“Vivek’s deep knowledge of global privacy laws, data protection requirements, regulations and industry standards, coupled with his strong technology background developed over more than a decade in the private sector and in-house at Apple, General Electric and Microsoft, make him a terrific addition to our global team,” said Raj De, the leader of Mayer Brown’s global Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice. “With the passage of privacy legislation in numerous jurisdictions, including California, the nature of privacy and security counseling continues to evolve rapidly. Vivek will work closely with colleagues across regions to advise clients on potentially significant business risks in a time of ever-changing legal obligations.”

At Apple, Mr. Mohan was responsible for privacy and security legal issues associated with Apple’s products, services and corporate infrastructure. During his time at Apple, Mr. Mohan managed a team of lawyers responsible for privacy counseling for all software, biometric, augmented reality, artificial intelligence/machine learning and search products, and served as lead counsel for information security. He oversaw the privacy and security legal aspects of Apple’s efforts in regulated spaces, including financial services and health, and played a key role in the development of Apple’s GDPR and CCPA compliance strategy and program.

Mr. Mohan handled some of the privacy team’s most complex issues and served as its point person for legislative developments, global policy advocacy, regulatory response and congressional testimony. His work in these areas includes significant experience interacting with regulators, the press and senior executives across industries.

“I was drawn to Mayer Brown’s global platform, collaborative culture, and impressive roster of cybersecurity and privacy professionals, as well as its continued expansion in Northern California,” said Mr. Mohan. “The firm’s recognized strength in key areas—from M&A to litigation—provides a unique opportunity for me to both leverage and expand my practice to help clients across industries navigate evolving complex privacy and security challenges.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Mohan was in private practice, where he counseled clients in the technology, telecommunications, healthcare and financial services sectors. He has worked as an attorney at Microsoft, at the Internet Bureau of the New York State Attorney General’s office (under a special appointment), and at General Electric’s corporate headquarters (on secondment). For five years, Mr. Mohan was a resident fellow and later a non-resident associate with the Cybersecurity Project at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“As we continue to grow in Northern California, Vivek’s wide-ranging experience in privacy and data security will be of great value to our clients,” said Ward Johnson, the managing partner of Mayer Brown’s Northern California offices. “Vivek’s arrival is a boon to clients across the firm’s global platform in various sectors, including fintech, tech, financial services, healthcare and telecommunications.”

Mr. Mohan is a thought leader recognized by the legal, academic and policy community. He regularly serves as a panelist and presenter at leading privacy and security conferences and industry events. Notably, Mr. Mohan is the co-editor and author of the PLI treatise “Cybersecurity: A Practical Guide to the Law of Cyber Risk,” which was initially published in September 2015 and now is in its fourth edition.