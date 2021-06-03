Former Attorney General Christian Porter’s Busy Schedule: Discontinuing Defamation Action and Falling in Love

Former Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter has been busy of late – terminating his defamation claim against the ABC and now revealing his new relationship with profile Sydney criminal lawyer Karen Espiner.

Porter hit the headlines with his defamation claim has revealed he’s found love with a Sydney-based criminal law specialist, after discontinuing his defamation action against the ABC in an article the network published about an historical rape allegation.

Porter later chose to identify himself as the minister in question, arguing the ABC story defamed him and led to his identification on the internet. He denies the allegation and NSW police, who established a strike force to investigate the claims last year, have announced they will not investigate further after his accuser died by suicide in 2020 shortly after telling police she did not wish to proceed with a complaint.

Porter, 50, is divorced and confirmed the new relationship with Espiner in a joint statement. She was previously awarded Criminal Law Partner of the Year in the 2020 Lawyers Weekly Awards.

Promotional photos on her professional website display a semicolon tattoo on her wrist, which is known as a symbol of solidarity against depression, suicide, addiction and other mental health issues.

“The Minister and Ms Espiner have confirmed they are in the early stages of a relationship. That relationship has not been a secret but it is a private matter which they do not intend to discuss publicly,’’ a spokesman told news.com.au.

Espiner told an Australian news column that: “Obviously over the last few months I have been one of many people who have provided Christian with a lot of support, but I have not been involved in the defamation proceedings in any legal capacity.”

Ms Espiner is one of the state’s pre-eminent criminal lawyers, ranking her in the top band of lawyers in the state.

“Much of Karen’s practice is devoted to representing clients in the District and Supreme Courts who have been charged with very serious criminal law matters including murder, sexual offences, drug offences, serious assaults and corporate offences,’’ her website states.

“She also appears in complicated Local Court matters for clients whose personal and professional reputations are at risk.”

The founder of her own law firm, she also has experience in quasi-criminal matters including disciplinary proceedings, coronial inquests and inquiries.