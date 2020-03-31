Former Chen Palmer Partner Joins Wellington Chambers

Former Chen Palmer partner Nick Russell has left the firm he joined 15 years ago.
He will practise as a barrister at Harbour Chambers in Wellington from 1 April. His practice area includes public law litigation. He has appeared as counsel in a range of key cases at the High Court, Court of Appeal and in the Supreme Court and Privy Council, as well as in various alternative dispute resolution forums including mediation and arbitration.
Recently on LawFuel
- New Chair at Buddle Findlay as Firm Celebrates 125 YearsJennifer Caldwell Powered by LawFuel – Known for her resilience and forward-thinking, Jennifer Caldwell is a … Read more
- Former Chen Palmer Partner Joins Wellington ChambersFormer Chen Palmer partner Nick Russell has left the firm he joined 15 years ago. He … Read more
- Entrepreneurial QC Takes Online Initiatives Further During Viris LockdownThe Coronavirus lockdown has undoubtedly brought the use of online courts and mediation – quite apart … Read more
- LexisNexis New Zealand remote working during COVID-19 pandemicLexisNexis Pacific will be providing digital access to print titles during the COVID-19 pandemic to support our … Read more
- From Santisers to Systems: NZ Law Firms Gear Up For the Lockdown . . And Provide a Galaxy of COVID-19 ResourcesLaw firms throughout New Zealand are gearing up – or down – for the Lockdown over … Read more
Leave a Reply