Former Chen Palmer Partner Joins Wellington Chambers

Former Chen Palmer partner Nick Russell has left the firm he joined 15 years ago.

He will practise as a barrister at Harbour Chambers in Wellington from 1 April. His practice area includes public law litigation. He has appeared as counsel in a range of key cases at the High Court, Court of Appeal and in the Supreme Court and Privy Council, as well as in various alternative dispute resolution forums including mediation and arbitration.

