Former Clyde & Co Labor & Employment Lawyer Joins Locke Lord

LONDON 5 September 2022 – Nick Elwell-Sutton has joined Locke Lord’s London office as a Partner in the Firm’s Labor and Employment Practice Group. Elwell-Sutton’s vast experience with all aspects of contentious, advisory and transactional employment law adds depth to Locke Lord’s growing London office.

Prior to joining Locke Lord, Elwell-Sutton was a partner at Clyde & Co for 11 years. His practice includes prosecuting and defending team moves, advising in relation to restrictive covenants, confidentiality and business protection matters defending high-value discrimination and whistleblowing claims as well as executive engagement and termination. He has developed a focus in outsourcing agreements and has significant experience in corporate insurance transactions and the cross-over with financial services rules around employees, including SMCR and remuneration rules.

“Nick is a highly regarded and immensely talented labor and employment lawyer, known for his wide range of litigation, counsel and deal experience in both regional and multinational markets,” said Locke Lord London Office Managing Partner David Grant. “His unparalleled experience, particularly in the insurance industry advising on corporate insurance transactions, will be instrumental in further solidifying the Firm’s commitment to expanding its already strong European presence.”

Elwell-Sutton’s addition closely follows a number of recent key hires in the Firm’s London and Brussels offices, including Leigh Smith and Dominic Farnsworth as Partners, Giovanni Visintini as Senior Counsel and Neale Christy, Bart Lieben and Mathieu Mortelé as Counsel.

hire a lawer Please enable JavaScript hire a lawer

“I am excited to join Locke Lord during this time of continued strategic growth and look forward to collaborating closely with this dynamic team of lawyers,” said Elwell-Sutton. “The Firm’s strong platform is the perfect fit to further enhance my practice.”

A frequent thought leader, Elwell-Sutton is a regular commentator on employment law matters in the press and broadcast media, including on ITN news, BBC Worldwide, BBC Radio 4, The Times, Solicitors Journal and Insurance Day. He is also a member of the Employment Lawyers Association and the International Bar Association.