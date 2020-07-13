Former Hesketh Henry Partner Joins Lowndes Jordan

7 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Lowndes Jordan is delighted to welcome Sarah Kerr as a new partner at the firm. Sarah joins Lowndes Jordan with over 22 years of experience, including 14 years as a commercial partner in other leading Auckland law firms. Lowndes Jordan now has eight partners and more than 15 staff in its central Auckland offices.

Sarah’s practice has a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, joint venture and shareholder agreements, corporate governance, and commercial contracts. Sarah advises clients who operate across diverse industry sectors including bearings and accessories (for the manufacturing, automotive and engineering sectors), industrial lubricants, physical security, nutritional supplements and natural health products, retail, market research, cosmetics and skincare and diagnostic products. Sarah counts amongst her clients one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing players in the insurance industry. Sarah also represents venture capital and early stage and expansion capital investors such as K1W1, for whom she has acted since 2004.

Sarah has been a contributing author of the Thomson Reuters publication Mergers, Acquisitions and Takeovers, Practice and Procedure for over 12 years. She speaks German and French and is admitted to practice law in the United Kingdom as well as in New Zealand.

Lowndes Jordan partner Michael Busch commented, “Sarah brings a wealth of experience to our team, particularly in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and venture capital. Sarah’s exceptional client focus and her dedication to providing clear and pragmatic commercial solutions to her clients make her a tremendous asset to the firm. We are delighted to have Sarah and her clients onboard.”

Sarah Kerr commented, “Lowndes Jordan has a fantastic collaborative culture which is keenly focused on service excellence. The firm has vitality and a real depth of experience across a range of practice areas. I am particularly enjoying working closely with other experts in my field and having the ability to draw on other practice areas to provide broader legal support to my client base”.

Early in her career, Sarah worked for US law firm Holme Roberts & Owen LLP in London and for English law firm Clifford Chance in Frankfurt. Sarah then joined Minter Ellison Rudd Watts as a senior solicitor before becoming a partner at Hesketh Henry, spending nearly 10 years with that firm.

Sarah graduated with BA/LLB (Hons) from the University of Auckland in 1996.

