Former In-House Counsel Joins Hughes Hubbard as Corporate Partner in New York

New York, New York, June 22, 2021 – Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is pleased to announce that Constantine (Gus) Petropoulos, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer, has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate practice in the New York office.

Petropoulos has significant experience representing private equity/LBO clients in their investments and brings a deep understanding of legal, compliance and strategic matters, including environmental, employee and IP-portfolio management and IP-related litigation. He joins after nearly seven years as Senior Vice President & General Counsel of Park Aerospace Corp. where he led the sale of Park’s legacy electronics business, as well as its pursuit of bolt-on aerospace acquisitions.

He has negotiated strategic commercial and development agreements with global partners, including joint venture and long-term purchase agreements. He also has extensive experience with compliance matters related to defense-spending regulations and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

“Gus’ experience combines a sophisticated law firm background with unique international exposure and a client-side perspective on complex private and public deal work,” said Ted Mayer, chair of Hughes Hubbard. “He will be a great addition to our corporate team, which has been consistently honored for its deal work.”

Before Park Aerospace, Petropoulos spent several years as an in-house counsel at Scientific Games Corp., and Coca-Cola HBC SA in Europe.

“Gus brings an impressive range of experience that further deepens our bench of talent,” said Chuck Samuelson, co-chair of the Corporate group. “As a senior executive of multiple public companies, he brings an insider’s understanding of how executive management teams select strategic areas of focus, identify targets of opportunity and successfully integrate acquisitions post-acquisition. We look forward to working with him.”

Petropoulos said, “I am honored to join Hughes Hubbard and become a part of the highly regarded Corporate practice. The firm has led some of the largest and most innovative transactions that have been announced recently, and I look forward to being part of its driven and passionate team.”

Petropoulos received his J.D. & Wharton Certificate of Study in Business and Public Policy from the University of Pennsylvania and his B.A. in economics and government from Saint Lawrence University.

