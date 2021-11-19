Former K&L Gates Partner Arrested in Dominican Republic Over Cyberstalking Multiple Victims

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging WILLIE DENNIS with cyberstalking partners of DENNIS’s former law firm. DENNIS, a U.S. citizen, was arrested this week in the Dominican Republic and will be presented today in Manhattan federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang. The case is assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Lorna G. Schofield.

As alleged in the Indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court[1]:

From at least in or about 2018, up to and including in or about November 2020, WILLIE DENNIS, a former partner at a prominent national law firm (the “Firm”), engaged in a campaign of harassment, intimidation, and threats against multiple individuals, including other partners, who worked at the Firm. As part of that campaign, DENNIS sent the victims thousands of harassing, threatening, and intimidating emails and text messages.

* * *

DENNIS, 59, of New York, New York, is charged with four counts of cyberstalking, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2261A(2)(b). Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by the judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the FBI.

The prosecution of this case is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Sarah L. Kushner is in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

[1] As the introductory phrase signifies, the entirety of the text of the Indictment and the description of the Indictment set forth below constitute only allegations, and every fact described should be treated as an allegation.

