Former Labor Law Chair At Tressler Joins Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in NYC

(November 16, 2020, New York, NY) — Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP (KDV), a leading national law firm, today announced that John Mancebo has joined the firm as a partner in its New York City office. Mancebo, who was previously Chair of Tressler LLP’s labor and employment practice group, adds to KDV’s growing labor & employment capabilities. Mancebo also sits on the board of directors of The Water Street Club, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion in the insurance industry and which he co-founded.

Mancebo’s practice focuses on representing companies and non-profit organizations on a wide variety of employment related issues, including employment practices litigation and administrative matters, internal investigations, wage & hour litigation, internal compliance, and fair housing violations. He also practices in the areas of commercial and business litigation including debt collection, construction and breach of contract.

“John is a dynamic attorney with an enviable reputation among his clients for service that goes above and beyond, so he fits perfectly with the KDV culture and approach to client service,” said Michael A. Kaufman, co-managing partner of KDV. “Equally impressive is his dedicated work to improve diversity among insurance carriers, brokers and agencies through The Water Street Club.”

“I have worked as both an EPL claims director and as an attorney representing insurance clients, so I have a keen understanding of what my insurance clients want and need,” said Mancebo. “I have known lawyers at KDV for years and have watched as KDV has grown into a national platform. Their platform and breadth of services will be of great benefit to my clients. I am also impressed with KDV’s dedication to Mansfield Rule certification and look forward to working with my colleagues at KDV on their diversity and inclusion efforts.”

Mancebo earned his J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law and his B.S. from State University of New York, College at Buffalo. He volunteered with Ice Hockey in Harlem and has worked in the Dominican Republic to support efforts to improve educational and professional opportunities for Major League Baseball (MLB) prospects. He received the Hispanic National Bar Association’s Top Lawyers Under 40 award in 2017.

About Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is a leading national law firm serving the insurance and business communities in a number of key practice areas. Its seasoned litigators and legal practitioners place clients first, think like business people, and provide viable and innovative solutions that offer clients the best resolution possible. Headquartered in Woodbury, New York (Long Island), KDV serves its global clientele with additional offices in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sonoma, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Chicago. For more information on KDV, its practice areas, offices or attorneys go to http://www.kdvlaw.com.

About The Water Street Club

The Water Street Club is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization focused on diversity and inclusion in the insurance industry. Headquartered in New York City its network reaches throughout the United States, and into the global insurance market. For more information on The Water Street Club, its partners, board members, or officers go to http://www.TheWaterStreetClub.com.