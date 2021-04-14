Former MinterEllison M&A Partner Joins Squire Patton Boggs

Powered by LawFuel – The momentum continues to build at Squire Patton Boggs, with the arrival of Sydney Corporate/M&A partner Michael Gajic.

Formerly with MinterEllison, Mr. Gajic specialises in public mergers and acquisitions and acts for bidders, targets and major shareholders on public M&A transactions, including schemes of arrangement, takeovers (hostile, unsolicited and friendly), takeover defences, take-privates of ASX listed companies by private equity bidders and Takeovers Panel matters.

He has extensive experience in advising in respect of shareholder activism, having advised activist investors on campaigns, as well as advising ASX listed companies on their responses to shareholder activism. Mr. Gajic acts for both buyers and sellers on Australian and cross-border private M&A transactions, including sales, acquisitions, divestments and strategic sale processes. He also advises on capital raisings, placements, block sales of stakes in ASX listed companies, corporate restructures, recapitalisations and loan-to-own transactions.

Speaking of his move, Mr. Gajic commented: “The Squire Patton Boggs global platform covers all key markets and will allow me to better service multinational clients or those acquiring international assets. I am looking forward to working with my Australian – and international – colleagues.”

Campbell Davidson, Australia managing partner said, “We are excited that Michael is joining our growing team. In addition to his well-regarded public M&A practice, he also brings extensive experience advising on shareholder activism, an area that is of growing significance to our clients.”

Mr. Gajic’s appointment marks the 13th Australian partner addition in less than two years, bringing total numbers to 25. He is also the fourth Corporate partner to join the firm this year, with the arrival of Julian Thatcher and Fergus Gallagher in London, Matthew Powell in Dubai and Dr. Rüdiger Herrmann in Frankfurt.

Stephen Chelberg, Asia Pacific chair of the firm’s global Corporate Practice, added, “Michael is an excellent strategic fit for the continued growth of our Corporate Practice both in Australia and internationally. Michael has significant public M&A and capital markets expertise and he has also advised private equity funds in public M&A, including public to private transactions, which will prove beneficial as we grow our Private Equity Practice in Sydney.”