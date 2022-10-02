Former NZ Law Society CEO Takes New Role

Joanna Simon’s short term at the New Zealand Law Society as CEO has seen her take a new position as Chief Executive of the Starship Foundation.

She served as NZLS CEO for a little over a year, resigning over alleged ng launched review of ‘behavioural concerns’ involving Society’s president, Jacque Lethbridge. The Law Society has launched a review over the matter.

Joanna Simon was previously Chief Executive at DLA Piper and is generally highly regarded as an effective CEO with much anticipation regarding her then role at the Law Society.

As we had previously reported at LawFuel the details of her resignation and the concerns she expressed over the Lethbridge matter have not been clarified, either at the time or since.

The ‘culture review’ of the Law Society is being lead by Michael Heron KC.

She has previous experience in the healthcare sector as a director of Mercy Healthcare Limited.