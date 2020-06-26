Former NZ Law Society President Kathryn Beck Appointed to Employment Court

Former President of the New Zealand Law Society | Te Kāhui Ture, Kathryn Beck, has been appointed as a Judge of the Employment Court to be based in Auckland, Attorney-General David Parker has announced.

Former President of the New Zealand Law Society | Te Kāhui Ture, Kathryn Beck, has been appointed as a Judge of the Employment Court to be based in Auckland, Attorney-General David Parker has announced.

Ms Beck has been a partner with employment law firm SBM Legal (formerly Swarbrick Beck Mackinnon and Swarbrick Beck), since 2005. Her employment practice is evenly spread between employee/union and employer work.

From 1993 to 2005 she worked for Haigh Lyon undertaking a broad range of litigation and worked extensively with John Haigh QC on employment matters in most levels of courts and tribunals.

From 2016 to 2019 Ms Beck was President of the New Zealand Law Society. She had previously served as Vice-President of the Society and as a Council member of the Auckland branch.

She has also had extensive involvement in NZ Rugby Respect and Responsibility Review Panel and Advisory Board.

Judge Beck will be sworn in on at 4pm on Friday 7 August in Courtoom 2.01 of the Employment Court, 41 Federal Street, Auckland.