Freshfields appoints Sarah K. Solum as US Regional Managing Partner

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP has appointed Sarah K. Solum as its new regional managing partner for the United States. She succeeds Matthew Herman in the role.
Freshfields’ Senior Partner Georgia Dawson commented, “I am delighted that Sarah will be leading our US practice. Sarah’s appointment is a powerful affirmation of our commitment to ensuring the firm is driven by a shared purpose and values, and diverse perspectives. Sarah is an exceptional lawyer, renowned in the market for her high energy and her outstanding client service, and I am proud to call her my partner.”
“Sarah is the ideal choice to lead us forward and continue our strong trajectory in the US. From day one, she has done a phenomenal job serving our clients, supporting our colleagues, and integrating into the fabric of our firm,” added Alan Mason, Freshfields’ US-based global managing partner. “She has been vital to the success of Freshfields’ Silicon Valley office, bringing in diverse, top-tier lawyers and serving our tech and life sciences clients, for whom our ability to advise on complex M&A, global antitrust and other boardroom issues is critical to their strategies. In her new role, Sarah will play an even greater part in steering us into the future.”
Ms. Solum joined Freshfields in 2020 as a co-founder and managing partner of the firm’s Silicon Valley office, a role she will continue to hold. She also serves as head of US capital markets, where she is widely recognized as a leading practitioner, ranked Band 1 by Chambers for equity, debt and convertible offerings. She has an active IPO practice, advising companies and their boards on the transition to public company status, including on public benefit corporation matters and bespoke founder governance structures, and represents a number of public companies.
“I am privileged to serve Freshfields as regional managing partner in the US, where we are carrying on the firm’s longstanding reputation for excellence and client service. Freshfields is both one of the world’s largest global law firms and the most cohesive across practice areas and jurisdictions, which means we are uniquely positioned to serve clients on their most strategic, complex and sensitive matters,” said Ms. Solum. “I look forward to working with my partners, our global leadership team and our entire firm to drive the firm’s continued success for our clients and our people.”