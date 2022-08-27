Freshfields Signs New 15-Year Lease for 3 World Trade Center in New York

Firm will occupy four floors in New York City’s fifth-tallest tower

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP announced today that it has signed a 15-year, 180,000 square-foot lease at 3 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The firm will occupy floors 51 through 54 when it moves from its current midtown location at 601 Lexington Avenue in early 2024.

With offices in Washington DC, Silicon Valley and New York, Freshfields has hired over 200 lawyers in the US in last three years to serve its ever-growing roster of clients and their complex and demanding matters. The new space will be the New York home to the firm’s dynamic and sophisticated US team and support the firm’s continued expansion in the US.

“We are nothing short of thrilled to announce these plans. 3 World Trade Center is one of the most technologically advanced, sustainable and transit-oriented buildings in the country. The space in this impressive tower will match the excellence that Freshfields delivers for our people and our clients every day,” said Olivia Radin , Freshfields’ New York Office Managing Partner.

3 World Trade Center is New York City’s fifth-tallest tower and, with an official opening in June 2018, the newest office building to open in the World Trade Center campus. It is owned by Silverstein Properties, one of New York City’s leading real estate development and management companies. Freshfields will join tenants WPP/GroupM, Uber, McKinsey, Diageo, Hudson River Trading and IEX, among others.

Freshfields is working with Gensler to design the new space, as it did on the firm’s newest location for its Silicon Valley office . The workplace will be modern, professional and polished, and provide comfort for clients, lawyers and staff alike. The amenities available at the vibrant World Trade Center complex will further enhance the value of this office space for lawyers and clients.

The LEED Gold Certified building offers tenant companies and their employees a wide range of features, programming and food options, including an outdoor terrace on the 17th floor and a hospitality program, INSPIRE, that provides premier hotel-quality services and amenities, as well as access to neighborhood perks, daily fitness classes and monthly social events through an on-site and app-accessible concierge.

“I am delighted to welcome Freshfields to the World Trade Center and to Lower Manhattan,” said Larry A. Silverstein, Chairman, Silverstein Properties. “This neighborhood has proven itself time and time again as one of the best places in the country to live, work and visit.”

Jeremy Moss, Executive Vice President of Silverstein Properties, led negotiations on behalf of the landlord, alongside a CBRE team consisting of Mary Ann Tighe, Ken Meyerson, Adam Foster, Evan Haskell, Steve Eynon, Caroline Merck, and Rob Hill. Freshfields was represented by David J. Goldstein, Savills Tri-State President, with Jarod Stern, Senior Managing Director at Savills, and Savills New York City Consulting Group.

ENDS

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world’s leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on groundbreaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800-plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading local firms. Our commitment, local and multinational expertise, and business know-how means our clients rely on us when it matters most.

Freshfields is ranked by Chambers Global in Band 1 across the six areas of antitrust, corporate/M&A, litigation, international arbitration, tax, and public international law. For more information visit Freshfields.us .