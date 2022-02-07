Gilbert + Tobin Appoints Former Westpac General Counsel As Strategic Consultant

LawFuel – Powering Lawyers – Gilbert + Tobin has appointed former Westpac General Counsel, Rebecca Lim as a strategic consultant.

Rebecca will work with G+T on a part-time basis from February 2022, where she will assist the firm with its strategy and client proposition, particularly in the areas of financial services, digital, ESG and Board advisory services. Rebecca joins from Westpac where she most recently held the position of General Counsel for 10 years as part of her career with Westpac Group spanning almost 20 years. Rebecca brings with her extensive knowledge of the financial services industry and unique insights as to the needs and expectations of major clients from their legal advisors.

Managing partner Danny Gilbert said “We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to the firm as she will bring significant financial services experience, client-side insights and sound strategic thinking to our core financial services practice, helping us shape and build our client offering going forward. We are looking to Rebecca to challenge us and help us strengthen our position as a leading law firm”.