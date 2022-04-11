Google Alphabet’s Top Lawyer’s Earnings – They Took a Dive to Just $15 Million

LawFuel Law Star J Kent Walker has had another good year pulling in nearly $15 million after a busy year involving Justice Department actions and antitrust work.

As the global affairs and chief legal officer at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, Walker actually earned a base salary of $650,000, but the additional income came from $14 million he received in stock as part of his compensation package, released by a proxy statement filed by Alphabet last week.

But the earnings are way down on his almost $51 million earned in the 2020 year, although we doubt he is complaining.

Netflix Law

Another big earner whose details emerged from proxy filings has been Netflix chief legal advisor and corporate secretary David Hyman, who earned almost $10.2 million in total compensation last year.

Hyman, who also got a pay raise from Netflix this year, took home $4.7 million in cash and earned more than $5.4 million in options awards in 2021. He’s been with the company for a decade, following private practice stints at Morrison & Foerster and Arent Fox.