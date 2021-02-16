Government Relations Expert Joins Blank Rome

Washington, D.C. –LawFuel.com – Blank Rome Government Relations LLC (“BRGR”) is pleased to announce that David S. Jansenhas joined the firm as a senior advisor in the Washington, D.C., office. Dave brings nearly 30 years of executive and legislative branch experience in the areas of transportation; national security; and ocean, coastal, and wildlife science, conservation, and management to BRGR, most recently serving as the Democratic staff director for the Coast Guard & Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to our firm,” said C.J. Zane, BRGR Managing Principal. “His extensive knowledge of the federal budget and congressional appropriations processes, proven ability to successfully engage with public and private sector professionals, and demonstrated record of legislative achievement in passing numerous key bills and initiatives, will bring tremendous value to not only our BRGR team, but also to Blank Rome’s leading maritime, environmental, and energy groups. We look forward to working with him to counsel our clients in these critical industries and practice areas across local, state, and federal levels.”

During his tenure at the U.S. House of Representatives, Dave oversaw all aspects of subcommittee policy and legislative business. He conducted oversight of annual budgets totaling over $13 billion annually for three federal maritime agencies, and advanced authorization of the first recapitalization of the Coast Guard’s polar icebreaker fleet in 40 years. Dave notably worked across the aisle to raise awareness and increase appropriations for several important maritime programs, including the Maritime Security Program, the Small Shipyard Grant Program, the Port Infrastructure Development Program, and authorization to construct a new fleet of National Security Multi-Mission Training vessels for state maritime academies.

He also successfully built bipartisan support for passage of the first legislation to amend the Shipping Reform Act in 20 years to strengthen the Federal Maritime Commission’s anti-trust enforcement authority to ensure fair shipping practices in the $980 billion international ocean transportation industry. Prior to serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Dave was a congressional affairs specialist for the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Association.

“I am excited to join the impressive team of BRGR professionals,” said Dave. “My strong congressional and industry experience, notably in the areas of maritime, energy, and automated systems, will be a great resource to the firm and its nationally recognized attorneys and professionals. I look forward to collaborating with the BRGR team on successfully advising our clients in these rapidly evolving industries, particularly with regards to the progressive policies and initiatives that will arise from the new Biden administration and Congress.”



Dave earned his Master of Marine Affairs degree, with a focus on Ocean and Coastal Policy and Management, from the University of Washington. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree, with a focus on Wetland Science & Wildlife Management, from the University of Rhode Island.

About Blank Rome Government Relations LLC

Blank Rome Government Relations LLC is a government affairs firm comprised of a team of top lobbying and strategic communications professionals with first-hand knowledge of the legislative and administrative process in Washington, D.C. Today’s businesses face complex issues that cut across all branches of federal, state, and local governments. Our team develops focused, successful strategies to navigate these complexities. For more information, please visit blankromegr.com.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries, and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients, and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.