Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named in Lawdragon 500 Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers

Six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been named to the inaugural Lawdragon 500 Leading Global and U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers. Alison Elko Franklin was named to the U.S. guide, while Peggy Hunt, Annette Jarvis, J. Gregory Milmoe, Nancy A. Peterman, and Keith J. Shapiro were named to the Global guide.

According to the publication, the recognized lawyers “bring remarkable skills in financing, structuring, litigating and creating a pathway forward.”

Franklin, a shareholder in the firm’s Atlanta office, focuses her practice on advising debtors, trustees, creditors’ committees, and creditors in corporate reorganizations, municipal reform, creditors’ rights litigation, and distressed transactions.

Hunt, a shareholder in the firm’s Salt Lake City office, focuses her practice representing clients in complex bankruptcy and receivership proceedings, and in related litigation.

Jarvis, a shareholder in the firm’s Salt Lake City office, represents banks, financial institutions, and other parties on matters related to Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and out-of-court workouts and cross-border insolvency cases.

Milmoe, a shareholder in the firm’s Boston office, has experience on a broad range of corporate matters, including in-court and out-of-court restructurings, exchange offers, hostile and negotiated mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and corporate financings, including initial and secondary public offerings and transactions involving REITs.

Peterman, chair of the Chicago Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, focuses her practice on complex corporate restructurings and M&A transactions involving special situations and distressed companies, whether implemented in court or out of court. She has a particular focus on the health care industry.

Shapiro, chairman emeritus of the Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, represents key participants in complex corporate restructurings and Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases.

