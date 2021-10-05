Greenberg Traurig Leaders Launch European Leg of Firm’s ‘Getting Together Tour’ with Vintage Van

Hot off the conclusion of Greenberg Traurig’s three-leg, 30-city “Getting Together Tour” in the United States, Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum, and CEO Brian L. Duffy, have headed to Europe. Having kicked off in Warsaw on 29 September, the tour then visited Berlin, moving on to London, and Milan, where it wraps up on 7 October.
In the United States, Rosenbaum and Duffy were often noted for their personal bond, camaraderie, unity of purpose, down-to-earth humour, courage, conviction, and forward-thinking strategy. They met with thousands of employees during the three legs of the U.S. tour which took place between 10 April and 13 September.
During that time, Rosenbaum and Duffy often lived and travelled in “Mel on Wheels,” a motorhome lovingly named in memory of one of the firm’s founders, Mel Greenberg. Rosenbaum was most often at the wheel, while Duffy served as navigator. They note that the trust they have in each other on the tour reflects the trust that the members of the Greenberg Traurig family have always had in one another, no matter where in the world they may be.
The European Greenberg Traurig Getting Together Tour will have a 1970 Volkswagen Camper Van visiting each office. As with the U.S. events, the tour will feature mostly outdoor locations and will observe COVID-19 protocols.
“The camper immediately recalls the founding days of our firm. It is a reminder of our essential core values of respect, trust, empowerment, meritocracy, entrepreneurship, creativity, and collaboration,” Rosenbaum said. “It also harkens back to days many saw as a global freedom movement, one that gave rise to the creativity and innovation that inspired the founding of Greenberg Traurig in 1967, and to which we cling to even today. We are very proud that our firm continues to embody the idea that every individual has a dream and should be able to build it within Greenberg Traurig, and that absolutely anything is possible.”
Additionally, given that the Volkswagen Camper Van, was also founded in the 1960s, this was an obvious perfect fit for the firm, Rosenbaum noted.
“The tour idea seemed far-fetched when Richard initially came up with it,” Duffy said. “However, it ended up leading to a series of incredible events that we will likely never forget, turning the pandemic crisis into an opportunity to get closer together.”
This next leg of the tour is well timed, as the firm has been in the process of key strategic growth in all five of its European offices, with important new attorney additions in each one. Additionally, Rosenbaum notes that Europe is where the firm has had its most significant increase in headcount and revenue during the last several years. He attributes that growth to the fact that, “unlike so many others, Greenberg Traurig is one unified firm across all its 40 offices. It is not a verein, we operate with a unified culture, unified finances, and a unified level of excellence across the globe,” he said.
"We are in a people business and these are the things so essential to a professional services firm, as was well understood by our three founders, Mel Greenberg, Bob Traurig, and Larry Hoffman."
Greenberg Traurig Offices in Europe
- Greenberg Traurig’s Amsterdam office is home to more than 55 lawyers, tax advisors, and civil-law notaries. It was founded in 2003 as the firm’s first office outside of the United States.
- At Greenberg Traurig in Germany, attorneys and notaries provide legal advice on transactions, projects and litigation as well as on the development of new business models. It was opened in 2015 and today has more than 80 attorneys.
- In London, Greenberg Traurig has established itself as a multi-disciplinary law firm, with more than 100 lawyers. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. The office was founded in 2009.
- In Milan, Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria was established in 2019 as a result of the combination of Greenberg Traurig, LLP with its long-term ally, Santa Maria Studio Legale Associato – a renowned legal boutique, founded in 1970 by Prof. Alberto Santa Maria in Milan. The office is home to more than 50 lawyers.
- The Warsaw office opened in 2012. GREENBERG TRAURIG Nowakowska-Zimoch Wysokiński sp.k. in Warsaw provides legal services to clients in Central Europe and beyond and comprises approx. 100 lawyers.
