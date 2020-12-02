Growing Law Firm Tompkins Wake Uses ‘Lowndes Factor’ To Join Global Network

The merger of Lowndes & Co and Tompkins Wake has seen the growing law firm join the global Multilaw Group, which comprises 10,000 lawyers across 100 countries.

Former Lowndes & Co principal Mark Lowndes has chaired Multilaw for a two-year term that terminated in 2013. He merged his firm with Tompkins Wake in September this year in a move that significantly boosted Tompkins Wake’s Auckland presence.

As LawFuel has previously reported, Tompkins Wake has shown rapid growth in recent years as it has expanded to four offices from its Hamilton base. Last March the firm appointed five new lawyers and boasted of 60 per cent growth over the past four years. The firm now has 125 staff across its offices.

Multilaw was founded in 1990 on the premise that an alliance of carefully selected independent firms working together worldwide offered the most effective way of fulfilling clients’ international needs.

Tompkins Wake chief executive Jon Calder said the firm had been able to build on the relationships established by Lowndes globally.

“As business adapts and responds to the challenge of COVID-19, having a trusted network of partner law firms globally is critical in the support and service we provide our clients,” Calder said.

“Multilaw member firms are ranked in more than 132 practice categories by leading guides The Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners. We’re incredibly proud to see Tompkins Wake join this elite group of global law firms.”