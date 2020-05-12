Hacked Law Firm Sees Lady Gaga, Madonna Data Stolen Via Cyberattack

14 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

A major entertainment law firm has lost data to a raft of major, A-List entertainment figures including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey and others after a major cyberattack.

The law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks said that after its internal data systems were hacked it had informed its clients of the breach, according to a report in Variety. Apart from a variety of entertainment personalities, the firm also represents television personalities, sports stars and media and entertainment companies.

“We can confirm that we’ve been victimized by a cyberattack,” the New York-based firm said in a statement that it provided to Variety. “We have notified our clients and our staff. We have hired the world’s experts who specialize in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters.”

The hacker group claimed that it had stolen over 750 gigabytes of documents on a list of major media figures that also included Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, Christina Aguilera, Cam Newton, Bette Midler, Jessica Simpson, Priyanka Chopra, Idina Menzel and Run DMC.

Among the stolen data were nondisclosure agreements, phone and email details, contracts, correspondences and more.

To show the hack was real, they released an excerpt from a contract for Madonna’s 2019-20 “Madame X” tour with Live Nation.

It is not clear whether the law firm attack was a ransomware attack with a view towards the release of more information. It was carried out by REvil, or “Sodinokibi,” according to a consultancy acting on such matters.

The group has previously targeted companies and organizations including Travelex, the U.K.-based currency-exchange company, which paid $2.3 million in bitcoin to hackers after a ransomware attack, the Wall Street Journal reported.

