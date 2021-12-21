Harvard Law School: ADAPTIVE LEADERSHIP: LAWYERS DRIVING CHANGE

Adaptive Leadership: Lawyers Driving Change

Now more than ever, law firms and in-house legal departments, are facing disruptive changes. Lawyers need the ability to not only adapt, but also to lead, influence, and operate in an environment that will continue to evolve, often without a clear path forward. In the face of changes ranging from department reorganizations to global health crises, law firms and organizations will need leaders who can meet today’s challenges and find opportunities to thrive in an uncertain future.

Adaptive Leadership: Lawyers Driving Change will give high performing lawyers the skillset and knowledge to gain influence and increase impact across their organization and improve their ability to manage change in a complex environment. Participants will learn how to individually, as a group, and as an organization make important decisions when faced with ambiguity while also holding others through change. Through case studies, lectures, and interactive exercises, participants will:

Develop the ability to understand situational context, hidden dynamics, and potential consequences of complex change.

Learn how to systemically plan for change.

Gain practical strategies to drive and effect change.

Advance their techniques and skills to influence, engage, and support others during times of change.

Increase their ability to feel comfortable with disagreement and to help while helping their teams move forward in times of conflict.

Adaptive Leadership: Lawyers Driving Change is designed to give lawyers the tools to navigate organizational changes such as a merger or restructure, adjustment of strategy in the face of market shift, changing client base, impediments to profitability, or increased turnover. Organizations will benefit when lawyers are prepared to provide leadership for the inevitable moments of potential challenge or derailment, including transitions and collaboration.

A Personal Challenge

All participants will explore the concepts of adaptive leadership, leading organizational change, building resilient teams, and the individual’s leadership journey through the lens of a current or past challenge they have experienced. Participants will choose a personal example of a time they aspired to move from the current state to a new reality – from adopting a more collaborative team culture to entering a new market or managing the shift to hybrid work – that requires personal, team, and systemic change. Throughout the program, participants use their personal challenge to explore how to look at the situation differently, ask key questions, and explore alternative action options with the goal of developing a new perspective and strategy for managing change.

See the Link to Harvard Law School’s Program Here

