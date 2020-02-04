Head of CBL Insurance pleads not guilty to fraud charges

The former Chief Executive of CBL Insurance Ltd has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.
Peter Allan Harris (64) entered the plea today in the Auckland District Court. Mr Harris faces five charges of ‘Theft by person in special relationship’, two charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’ and a single charge of ‘False accounting’.
Another defendant in the case also entered a not guilty plea during the hearing. The defendant whose name is suppressed has been charged with single counts, respectively, of ‘Theft by person in special relationship’, ‘Obtaining by deception’ and ‘False accounting’.
The charges against both defendants relate to their involvement in CBL Insurance Ltd. The provider of insurance and reinsurance was placed into liquidation in November 2018.
Mr Harris and his co-defendant were remanded on bail to reappear in the Auckland District Court on 30 April.
