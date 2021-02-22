Healthcare Attorney Joins Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck as Litigation Partner in Orlando

(February 22, 2021, Orlando, FL) — LawFuel.com – Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP (KDV), a leading national law firm, today announced that Christopher E. Brown has joined the firm as a litigation partner in its Health Care/Managed Care practice in Orlando.

Prior to joining KDV, Brown was a partner in the Orlando office of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyner, P.A. Abbye Alexander, co-chair of KDV’s Health Care/Managed Care Practice Group, joined KDV from the same firm in 2019.

Brown’s litigation practice focuses on health care law including professional licensure hearings and investigations, defense of physicians, hospitals and long-term care facilities, Medicare and Medicaid fraud and reimbursement, federal and state regulatory board proceedings and Florida Department of Health investigations.

“We know that COVID-19 related lawsuits involving long-term care and assisted living facilities will be front and center for two or more years, and having Chris, who has vast experience in this type of litigation, will be a tremendous asset for our clients,” said Bruce S. Liebman, co-managing partner of KDV’s Florida offices.

“Over the years, I have worked with Abbye and other KDV attorneys and I am excited to join a firm with so many talented lawyers,” said Brown. “KDV has a great culture and the national platform offers me the opportunity to expand my career in health care and managed care law.”

Brown earned his J.D. from Barry University School of Law and his B.A. from Coastal Carolina University. He is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association (AHLA) and is active in the Health Law Section of the Florida Bar. He was named a Pro Bono Champion by AHLA for his work recovering disability benefits for disabled veterans.

About Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is a leading national law firm serving the insurance and business communities in a number of key practice areas. Its seasoned litigators and legal practitioners place clients first, think like business people, and provide viable and innovative solutions that offer clients the best resolution possible. Headquartered in Woodbury, New York (Long Island), KDV serves its global clientele with additional offices in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sonoma, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Chicago. For more information on KDV, its practice areas, offices or attorneys go to http://www.kdvlaw.com.