Hinshaw Adds Consumer Financial Services Partner Bonnie Dye in New Orleans

Dye adds depth to the firm’s national financial services practice and bolsters capabilities on the Gulf Coast

April 11, 2022 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Bonnie Dye has joined the firm as a New Orleans-based partner in the Consumer Financial Services Practice Group. Formerly with McGlinchey Stafford, Dye has significant experience advising consumer lending and Fintech companies with federal and state licensing and compliance matters.

Dye is Hinshaw’s second recent lateral addition to the Consumer Financial Services Practice Group. John Nader joined the firm last month as part of Hinshaw’s expansion into the Washington, D.C., market.

“Bonnie’s licensing and compliance experience across the consumer lending, student lending, automotive finance, mortgage, and Fintech sectors complements and bolsters our already deep bench,” said Lauren Campisi, partner-in-charge of the New Orleans office. “We have previously worked with Bonnie, and we are thrilled that she has joined the team. Her experience and practice are key to the growth of our Consumer Financial Services capabilities in the region and nationwide.”

Dye’s national practice focuses on assisting consumer lending, mortgage, student lending, automotive finance, and Fintech companies with licensing in all 50 states and compliance with federal and state licensing and regulatory requirements. Over the course of her career, she has cultivated relationships with state regulators across the country and advised companies on the types of business activities that trigger licensing requirements.

“Bonnie is well-known and highly regarded by many financial services clients and regulators nationwide,” said Justin Penn, leader of the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Practice Group. “With her wealth of knowledge and familiarity with the licensing requirements in every state, she adds an important dimension to our existing capabilities.”

Hinshaw’s geographic footprint and capabilities and depth in complementary practices were among the reasons that Dye decided to join the firm.

“The firm is experiencing exciting and strategic growth, and I want to be a part of that,” Dye said. “Hinshaw not only has a nationwide presence, but it also provides a breadth of capabilities in a broad range of practices that will benefit my clients. I’m excited to join the team.”

In addition to managing her thriving legal practice, Dye is an active member and treasurer of the board of the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter, the largest organization serving homeless women and children in New Orleans. The organization is dedicated to helping women and children transition from homelessness to stability and self-sufficiency.

Prior to joining McGlinchey in 2014, Dye began her law practice at Chadbourne & Parke LLP in 2008. She received her B.S., magna cum laude, from Louisiana State University and her J.D. from Tulane University Law School.

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is a U.S.-based law firm with offices nationwide and in London. The firm’s national reputation spans the insurance industry, the financial services sector, and other highly regulated industries. Hinshaw also serves as counsel to the professional services sector, and provides business advisory and transactional services to clients of all sizes.

