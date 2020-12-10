Hinshaw & Culbertson Joined by IP and Insurance Litigator

December 9, 2020 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Jonathan D. Jay has joined the firm’s Business Litigation practice group as a partner in the Minneapolis office. Formerly a partner with Hellmuth & Johnson PLLC, where he led the intellectual property and insurance defense litigation groups, Jay is a seasoned trial attorney and defends businesses accused of alleged infringement in a wide variety of intellectual property disputes. Jon also represents property and casualty insurance companies directly in various coverage matters.

“Jon brings a unique mix of insurance coverage and intellectual property experience that offers another dimension to Hinshaw’s national Insurance practice,” said Chairman Peter Sullivan. “We’re excited to welcome him to the firm.”

Jay advises businesses and insurance carriers on a range of matters related to patent, trademark, trade dress, copyright and trade secret disputes. In addition, he represents clients in complex commercial litigation, including class action defense and mass tort cases, along with first party property coverage cases. He has successfully represented clients before juries and courts—nationwide—in federal and state courts and for years has been preferred national defense counsel for a major insurance company, defending its policyholders in IP matters.

“Jon’s practice complements our existing team of litigators,” said Misty Murray, chair of the Hinshaw’s Business Litigation practice. “The number and complexity of IP disputes continues to increase, and his specific focus and experience in this area is a great addition to our team.”

“Hinshaw is in the business of litigation,” said Jay. “With its coast-to-coast presence, highly respected practitioners, and long-standing relationships with major national insurers, Hinshaw is the perfect place for me to expand my unique practice while at the same time allowing me to offer a broader suite of legal services to my clients nationwide.”

Jay received his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Minnesota – Duluth and his J.D., cum laude, from University of Minnesota Law School. He began his law career as a Special Assistant City Attorney in the Criminal Division in St. Paul, before joining Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly in 1998. He was an owner of Leffert Jay & Polglaze for 12 years before joining Hellmuth & Johnson in 2014.

