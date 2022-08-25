How Smart Was Joe Biden At Law School?

The question was recently asked in a Quora post and – surprisingly or not – it seems that Joe Biden was not exactly brilliant.

Biden graduated near the bottom of his law school class. He was ranked 76th in a class of 85, which places him in the bottom 12 per cent of his class.

Biden earned a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law, ranked 76th in his class of 85, after failing a course due to an acknowledged “mistake” when he plagiarized a law review article for a paper he wrote in his first year at law school. “Biden Admits Plagiarism in School But Says It Was Not ‘Malevolent'”. The New York Times.

President Obama Named 5th Best Pres... Please enable JavaScript President Obama Named 5th Best President in History by University-Fiction!

Generally regarded as an ‘unexceptional student’, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965 with degrees in history and political science.

In case you’re unaware, as Biden himself sometime appears, he is currently President of the United States.