How This Dunedin Lawyer Provided A Post-COVID Surprise Move

Image: ODT. Ashleigh Mitchell, Centre and Jenny Beck (Left) and staff

Dunedin lawyer Jenny Beck had called a staff meeting, post-lockdown, to discuss a matter with her 14 employees.

The matter at hand was something none had expected – a one thousand dollar handout to each of them in a surprise move that had some in tears.

There was one caveat coming with the handout. The money had to be spent on accommodation, food at local restaurants and cafes, and at tourist attractions during a holiday over a long weekend.

Inspiration for the initiative came from recent news stories about tourist town businesses suffering following the lock down, and how they were calling on New Zealanders to visit and spend money there.

And so the staff at Jenny Beck Law made their plans – trips to Akaroa, Omarama, Queenstown, Kaiteriteri and Clyde.

‘‘The idea is that it would benefit small business owners and help get the local economy rolling again.

‘‘I also thought it would be fun, in that my staff would be able to report back on their breaks, and give everyone a boost after a pretty weird time.’’

‘‘I’m really pleased that they’ve picked it up and run with it,’’ Jenny Beck told the ODT.