Hughes Hubbard Strengthens Team with Addition of Leading French Litigator Félix de Belloy

New York and Paris, March 4, 2020 – Hughes Hubbard & Reed announced today that Félix de Belloy joined its Paris office as a partner in the firm's White Collar & Regulatory Defense group and Anti-Corruption & Internal Investigations practice. He brings with him associates Ralph Moughanie and Laureen Bokanda-Masson.

Ted Mayer, chair of Hughes Hubbard, said: “We are delighted to welcome Félix and his team to our renowned litigation and anti-corruption practices. We have been fortunate to work with some of the largest companies in the world, and Félix is an experienced and tested French white-collar litigator and strategist. His skills, experience, and profile will add to our existing strengths, including our capacity to advise French and international clients in complex litigations or enforcement matters.”

Bryan Sillaman, managing partner of the firm’s Paris office, said: “We are thrilled for Félix and his team to join our firm and our Paris office. Félix’s capabilities and experience on high-profile matters perfectly complement our significant anti-corruption and compliance practice in Paris and worldwide. With increased enforcement activity continuing in France, his addition is an evolution and a further strengthening of our practice and team here to ultimately provide our clients an even fuller spectrum of services.”

Félix de Belloy is a leading figure within the Paris Bar. His practice focuses on litigation, primarily white-collar matters and commercial litigation. He and his team represent a wide range of high-profile individuals and several matters involving cross-border corruption issues.

“I am happy to be joining Hughes Hubbard, which not only has such a distinguished history in the United States, but has been in Paris more than 50 years,” said de Belloy. “I admire Hughes Hubbard’s unique culture and collaborative approach. The firm’s Paris office has a team of skilled, multilingual and multicultural attorneys who can assist clients in conducting in-depth and complex internal investigations and implement effective compliance programs. These areas are perfectly complementary to my practice, and I look forward to future success on behalf of our clients.”

de Belloy earned his LL.M. in public law, with honors, from Paris Descartes University, and his Masters in public law from Paris II Panthéon-Assas University. He joins Hughes Hubbard from Boken Avocats (former “Beauquier Belloy Gauvain”), a French litigation boutique where he was a partner and co-founder. He also serves as vice president of Association L’Ilot, a rehabilitation and accommodation facility for people coming out of prison, assisting ex-detainees with reintegration.

Associates Ralph Moughanie and Laureen Bokanda-Masson will join de Belloy at Hughes Hubbard. Moughanie earned his LL.M. in Business Law from the University of California, Berkeley, and his Master in Business Law from University Panthéon-Sorbonne Paris I. Bokanda-Masson earned her Master in International and Comparative Law, with honors, from Toulouse University, and her Certification in International, European and Comparative Law, with honors, from Maastricht University.

About Hughes Hubbard’s White Collar & Regulatory Defense Practice

Hughes Hubbard’s White Collar & Regulatory Defense group defends major corporations and their executives in high-stakes matters, in and out of the courtroom. From federal investigations to state attorneys’ general inquiries and whistleblower complaints, the group approaches each representation as aggressive defense litigators with deep experience in both trials and appeals.

In an aggressive regulatory and enforcement environment involving cross-agency and cross-border investigations, the team’s experience and familiarity with regulatory officials provides an insider’s perspective to clients. Members have been appointed as monitors and independent compliance experts by U.S. and foreign government agencies and international organizations. The practice is led by senior prosecutors with deep experience, including a former U.S. attorney and deputy associate attorney general, a former commissioner of the SEC, a former senior litigation counsel in the SEC, two former senior federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and senior officials of the Antitrust Division.

About Hughes Hubbard’s Anti-Corruption & Internal Investigations Practice

Hughes Hubbard’s Anti-Corruption & Internal Investigations practice is recognized as one of the leading practices in the world. The group represents many of the premier companies around the world, providing advice on issues spanning the full anti-corruption and compliance spectrum.

The team has conducted investigations in more than 90 countries involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and other anti-corruption laws, resolved investigations and won landmark decisions for clients before U.S. and international authorities, and has served as compliance monitors approved by the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the United Nations.

About Hughes Hubbard

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is a New York City-based international law firm with a relentless focus on providing quality service to our clients and delivering successful results in the most complex matters. With a powerful combination of scale and agility, we offer clients innovative and effective solutions, while remaining flexible to adapt to their needs and market developments. Known for a collaborative culture, as well as our diversity and pro bono achievements, Hughes Hubbard has a distinguished history dating back more than a century. For more information, visit hugheshubbard.com.

