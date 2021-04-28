Law Society Posts a $3 Million Loss after a ‘challenging year’
The Law Society has posted a $3 million loss last year after five redundancies, shifting from its earthquake-prone Wellington building.
==> See new law jobs at LawFuel’s Jobs Site Here
The annual report to June 30, 2020 saw a $3 million loss following a surplus of over $500,000 the previous year. The results were delayed by the NZLS after its ‘very disrupted’ year, which were reported as being ‘incredibly challenging’.
Revenues remained level at $21.9 million with expenses up by $3.8 million to a hefty $24.8 million. Restructuring and redundancies have occurred with a first-ever appointment of an Auckland-based Chief Executive, former DLA Piper Chief Operating Officer Joanna Simon appointed to a role that will see her split her time between Auckland and Wellington.
- If 2020 Was Tough for Kiwi Lawyers – It May Have Been Even More Tough for The NZ Law Society
- The 15-Hour Workdays And Ongoing Issue of Lawyer Burnout
- ‘You’re The Reason God Gave Us a Middle Finger’ – Abusive Emails Achieve Suspension For Lawyer
- Buddle Findlay’s #MeToo Moment – Concern Over Claim of Big Law Partner’s Inappropriate Conduct
- Duncan Cotterill Expands to Queenstown & Secures Major Property Client
- NZ Law News – New Partners at Greenwood Roche