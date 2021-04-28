If 2020 Was Tough for Kiwi Lawyers – It May Have Been Even More Tough for The NZ Law Society

Law Society Posts a $3 Million Loss after a ‘challenging year’

The Law Society has posted a $3 million loss last year after five redundancies, shifting from its earthquake-prone Wellington building.

The annual report to June 30, 2020 saw a $3 million loss following a surplus of over $500,000 the previous year. The results were delayed by the NZLS after its ‘very disrupted’ year, which were reported as being ‘incredibly challenging’.

Joanne Simon

Revenues remained level at $21.9 million with expenses up by $3.8 million to a hefty $24.8 million. Restructuring and redundancies have occurred with a first-ever appointment of an Auckland-based Chief Executive, former DLA Piper Chief Operating Officer Joanna Simon appointed to a role that will see her split her time between Auckland and Wellington.