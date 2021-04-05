Insurance Attorney Joins Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck as Insurance Coverage Partner in Ft. Lauderdale

(April 5, 2021, Ft. Lauderdale, FL) — Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP (KDV), a leading national law firm, today announced that Chad Bickerton has joined the firm as an insurance coverage litigation partner in Ft. Lauderdale.

Prior to joining KDV, Bickerton was a partner in the Sarasota, FL office of Goodman McGuffey LLP. He is the second insurance coverage partner to join KDV in Florida in the past three months.

Bickerton represents clients in all phases of first and third-party insurance coverage, construction defect litigation and bad faith, general liability and directors and officers liability matters. He has drafted coverage opinion letters involving complex coverage issues from 18 different states and has successfully briefed insurance coverage matters before Florida’s Second District Court of Appeals.

“It is our goal to expand the firm’s hallmark national insurance coverage practice in Florida with the highest quality practitioners in the state,” said Bruce S. Liebman, co-managing partner of KDV’s Florida offices. “The addition of Chad and Brett Smith this past December, two partners with vast experience in complex insurance coverage, goes a long way to supporting our clients in Florida and nationally.”

“I have known Brett [Smith] for many years and his endorsement of KDV, the quality of its lawyers and the great firm culture, played a key role in my decision to join the firm,” said Bickerton. “KDV’s established insurance coverage practice enables me to not only hit the ground running with current clients but grow my own practice and provide additional bench strength to the firm’s existing practice.”

Bickerton earned his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College Law and his B.A. from New College of Florida. He serves on the New College of Florida Alumni Association Board of Directors.

About Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is a leading national law firm serving the insurance and business communities in a number of key practice areas. Its seasoned litigators and legal practitioners place clients first, think like business people, and provide viable and innovative solutions that offer clients the best resolution possible. Headquartered in Woodbury, New York (Long Island), KDV serves its global clientele with additional offices in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sonoma, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Chicago. For more information on KDV, its practice areas, offices or attorneys go to http://www.kdvlaw.com.