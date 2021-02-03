Insurance Partner Joins Sidley Austin NY Office From Skadden Arps

New York – Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Michael Homison will join the firm as a partner in its New York office. Mr. Homison will be a member of its global Insurance practice, and will support clients in a wide range of domestic and international insurance and reinsurance transactions. Previously, Mr. Homison was a partner with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Mr. Homison is a go-to lawyer in the insurance transactional space having represented clients in a wide range of significant transactions over the last 15 years, involving life, P&C, and health insurance businesses. He has tremendous M&A experience, including reinsurance M&A transactions, as well as insurance regulatory experience.

“Michael has helped clients navigate some of the most complex and largest transactions in the insurance industry to date,” said Perry Shwachman, co-leader of Sidley’s global Insurance group and a member of the firm’s Management and Executive Committees. “Our talented lawyers focused on serving clients in the insurance and financial services industry are at the forefront of the most innovative transactions being conducted. Michael’s vast experience will complement that of our global team and add to our stellar client service.”

“Given the caliber of Michael’s work and reputation in the industry, we are excited he’s decided to join Sidley,” said Jonathan Kelly, co-leader of the firm’s Insurance practice and leader of the New York Insurance group. “His vast experience will enhance our broad capabilities in this important industry sector.”

