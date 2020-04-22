IP Attorney Joins Rimon Law in LA

Powered by LawFuel – Rimon Law welcomes Intellectual Property attorney Alan Chen as Partner in its Los Angeles office
Los Angeles — Building on its international Intellectual Property (IP) group, Rimon Law welcomes Alan Chen as Partner in its Los Angeles office.
Mr. Chen joins Rimon from Zuber Lawler LLP, where he was Partner.
Alan Chen’s practice focuses primarily on intellectual property and international commercial litigation. He also litigates and counsels’ clients in relation to e-commerce, privacy, franchise, regulatory compliance, and international trade. Mr. Chen represents both domestic and foreign clients in the technology, medical devices, broadcasting, publishing, entertainment, fashion, consumer goods, import/export, and insurance industries.
At Rimon, Mr. Chen will join a deeply talented and fast-growing IP along with Dr. Dale Rieger, Robert Hayden, and Dr. Steven Colby who also joined Rimon this year.
“We are very excited to have Alan on our team,” said Michael Moradzadeh, Rimon’s CEO. “His expertise in litigation, intellectual property, and international transactions will help us better serve our international and domestic technology clients.”
“I’m particularly excited about Rimon’s global footprint, its decentralized governance, and novel administrative structure, all of which will empower the firm with greater flexibility and nimbleness in meeting the challenges ahead, especially during this uncertain and turbulent time,” said Mr. Chen.
Mr. Chen received his J.D. from Southwestern Law School, a B.A. from the University of California, and studied abroad with Oxford University. Mr. Chen is also an adjunct professor at Southwestern Law School, teaching comparative international intellectual property law.
